Guwahati: The Gauhati University (GU) on Friday introduced menstrual leave for female students which will pave the way for other educational institutions to follow.

In India, the state of Kerala was the first where an educational institute — Cochin University of Science and Technology — introduced menstrual leave to its female students in January 2023 following a representation from the students’ union of the university.

The Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has recently issued a notification regarding the same and GU has followed the same guidelines.

As per the notification, the female students of the academic departments of the university and its affiliated colleges will be granted a relaxation of two per cent in the minimum class attendance.

This means the students will be allowed to sit in the semester examinations with 73 per cent attendance instead of 75 per cent.

The GU notification reads, “As per directives of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India vide letter No. F.O. 17-8/2023/U.5 dated 16.08.2023 subject to ratification in the Executive Council, Gauhati University, the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, G.U. is pleased to allow relaxation of 2% for female students as ‘menstrual leave’ in minimum class attendance for the academic departments of Gauhati University as well as for the affiliated colleges.”