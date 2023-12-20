Guwahati: A trivial argument has cost the lives of two individuals — a father and son duo — who were stabbed to death in East Kalibari Deurichuk.

The area comes under the Gohpur police station and is located in the Biswanath district.

The father Hiteshwar Saikia (47) and son Simanta Saikia (25) had an argument with some persons over some trivial issue and after that, both of them were stabbed to death, the police said.

All this happened during the Raas Mahotsav in the locality.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the location and arrested three people — Akon Bordoloi, Madan Bordoloi and their father Krishna Bordoloi.

All three have been detained for further questioning in the case.

The police in the area have launched a thorough investigation into the case.