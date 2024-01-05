Dibrugarh: The National Academy of Broadcasting & Multimedia (NABM) Delhi, the apex training institution of Prasar Bharati, India’s Public Service Broadcaster, is organising a three-day workshop on environment conservation and countering climate change from January 8 to 10, 2024 at Indira Miri hall in Dibrugarh University.

Programme Producers from Akashvani & Doordarshan Kendras from across the country are participating in the workshop.

Eminent activists working in the field of environmental conservation and countering Climate Change like, Rizwan Uz Zaman, Technical Consultant, Assam Climate Change Management Society, Government of Assam, Rituraj Phukan, International Climate Change Speaker, and Educationist, Soumyadeep Datta, Director, Nature’s Beckon, (Environment Activist Group of North-East India), B. V. Sandeep, Divisional Forest Officer Dibrugarh, Ochintya Sarma, Chevening Rolls-Royce Science Innovation and Leadership (CRISP) Fellow and the Forest Man of India, Padmashree Jadav Payeng, will be deliberating in the sessions.

Anuradha Agarwal, Additional Director General (Training), Prasar Bharati and Ravi Kumar Joshi, Deputy Director General (NABM) Delhi, Prasar Bharati, will also be gracing the occasion.

The Valedictory Function of the Workshop is expected to be presided over by the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, Professor, Jahnabi Gogoi Nath.

It is expected that the Participants will be adequately sensitized about the impending holocaust if Climate Change is not countered immediately, as per resolutions of COP 28, held recently in Dubai and in concordance with the resolutions adopted at the G20 Heads of States Summit in Delhi late last year, which was presided over by India.

Environment conservation is the other issue that the participants are expected to be apprised about in its nitty-gritty, in the workshop, so that they can effectively mount programmes to motivate the public for afforestation and enhance whatever remains of the Forest Cover in our motherland.

Akashvani Dibrugarh has been instrumental in the plantation of around 20,000 trees in its listening range through its — ‘Green Broadcasting,’ which has been appreciated worldwide.