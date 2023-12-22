Dibrugarh: The Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) on Friday unveiled a new website at its office to streamline the street vendors of Dibrugarh town.

Launching the website (www.dibrugarhmunicipality.in), DMB Chairman Dr. Saikat Patra said that the online platform will serve as the primary means for street vendors to apply for stall space in the five designated vending zones across the town.

Addressing a press conference at DMB office, DMB chairman on Friday announced five vending zones at Santipara (Railway Gate to Hotel Indsurya), RKB Road (UCO Bank to Head Post Office), Khalihamari (RKB Law College to MDKG Science College), Bordoloi Avenue (JJ Memorial Hospital to Indian Airlines Office) and AMC Road (Pratiksha Hospital to Radha Krishna Temple).

Patra said that the street vendors would be required to submit their applications online, specifying their desired stall sizes from the three available options: 5×5 feet, 5×6 feet, and 5×8 feet. To facilitate their operations, the DMB will provide vendors with essential amenities such as lighting and water connections. Moreover, strict adherence to cleanliness, hygiene, and proper waste disposal will be mandatory for all participating vendors.

“By implementing an online application process, we aim to streamline the allocation of vending spaces, reduce potential conflicts with vendors and ensure a fair and transparent system,” the DMB chairman said.

On the other hand, a few months ago, the DMB notified 28 vending zones for the street vendors of Dibrugarh but despite that, the street vendors didn’t shift to the notified vending zone.