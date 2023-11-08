Guwahati: The Assam Police on Wednesday has arrested Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for allegedly making derogatory comments about the priests, namgharias and saints.

A case In this regard has been registered at the Dispur Police station under Sections 295(a)/ 153A(1)(b)/505(2) IPC).

Speaking to the media, a senior officer of Assam Police said, “The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam).”

The MLA delivered his speech on November 4th where he said malicious things about priests, namgharias and saints.

A resident of Bhetapara in Guwahati had lodged a FIR against Mollah for his derogatory comments about the priests, namgharias and saints.

The FIR mentions the MLA has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. And his speech could incite enmity between the Muslims and Hindus.

The Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah had issued a show cause notice to Mollah on November 7th regarding the MLAs derogatory comments.