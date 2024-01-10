Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform ‘X’ to inform everyone that his Facebook page was being targeted by hackers on Tuesday evening.

The chief minister also suggested that unknown hackers had targeted his account, and initial investigations indicated a potential connection to Pakistan.

The tweet stated, “Unknown hackers made an attempt to hack my Facebook account this evening. Preliminary information suggests the hacker might be operating from Pakistan. Investigation is underway to identify the perpetrators.”

The state cyber cell is looking into the matter and more details are expected to come out soon in this case.