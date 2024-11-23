Guwahati: The ruling BJP-led NDA allies in Assam have secured early leads in four of the five assembly constituencies.

In Samaguri, Congress’s Tanzil Hussain is leading over his BJP rival Diplu Ranjan Sarmah by 643 votes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In Behali, BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal is leading over his Congress rival Jayanta Borah by 5,586 votes.

In Bongaigaon, Asom Gana Parishad’s (AGP) Diptimayee Choudhury is leading over her Congress opponent Brajenjit Singha by 8,967 votes.

In Sidli, United People’s Party Liberal’s (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead of his Bodoland People’s Front’s (BPF) rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary by 14,445 votes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das is leading over Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha of Congress by 6,784 votes.

The counting of votes for five assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 13 began amid tight security from 8 am to decide the fate of 34 candidates.

Bypolls were held in the five assembly constituencies as these fell vacant following the election of their representatives to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The BJP contested in three of the five constituencies – Behali, Samaguri and Dholai, while its alliance partners AGP and UPPL had put up candidates for Bongaigaon and Sidli seats, respectively.

The Congress contested in all the five constituencies.