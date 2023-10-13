Guwahati: The students of Bhattadev University have raised their concerns and are angry with the government for organizing meetings in the playground of their institution for the last two days during exams.

The students alleged, “We are getting disturbed while giving exams due to the noise of the loudspeakers from the meetings organised by the various organisations.”

Bijit Khataniar, a student of the university said, “A healthy learning environment in a class is only possible when students and teachers are provided with adequate facilities, not just related to teaching and learning, but also the outside environment which should be peaceful.”

“So we request the education minister not to play with the student’s life and remove the pandels from the university campus,” he added.

Dimpal Patgiri, another student said, “Earlier they also installed political banners which are related to the government schemes in the university campus.”

He also further added, “There are many colleges and schools near the university campus. Many students are facing problems due to the meetings with loudspeakers organised by the various political and non-political organizations.”

“It’s a big question, how does the Bajali administration and department permit them?”

Some students also said, “The authorities set up the classrooms made of bamboo as the government doesn’t have funds to build a class for us. But they waste many huge amounts of money in the name of meetings and pandels.”