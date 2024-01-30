Pasighat: The Tayeng Welfare Society (TWS) deeply mourns the untimely demise of Late Ibu Tayeng who breathed his last at St. Luke’s Hospital, Chabua, Assam at around 4.00 am on 29th January 2024 while undergoing treatment after a tragic road accident near Bomjir in Lower Dibang Valley district on 28th January 2024.

Born to Late Mukki Tayeng and Late Abo Pertin Tayeng of Parbuk (Bolik) village under Lower Dibang Valley district, Late Ibu Tayeng was working in State Bank of India as Senior Assistant at SBI Pangin Branch under Siang district after completing his schooling from GHSS Bolung and graduation (B.Sc) from Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat. He was 45 years old

He was 45 years old. “He had served Tayeng Welfare Society as Chief Auditor (2020-2023 sessions). During his tenure, he had immensely contributed towards the all-round development of Tayeng Welfare Society. With his demise, we have lost one of our most promising, young and active members. TWS deeply condoles his demise and shares grief with the bereaved family. We pray almighty to give enough strength to each member of the bereaved family at this hour of distress. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace”, said Obang Tayeng, Secretary General of TWS in his condolence message.

He is survived by his wife Smt. Miyum Megu Tayeng and three daughters, Miss Karbina Tayeng, Miss Pune Geying Tayeng, Miss Nuyi Leyi Tayeng and a son Master Olo Sobo Tayeng.