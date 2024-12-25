Pasighat: Three poachers were apprehended from the Daying Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (DEMWS) in Arunachal Pradesh‘s East Siang district recently.

Acting on intelligence reports that three individuals had entered the sanctuary and hunted a sambar deer, a team led by Borguli Range Forest Officer CK Chowpoo, under the supervision of DEMWS DFO Kenpi Ete, launched an operation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The apprehended individuals, identified as Joni Perme, Mibom Perme, and Doping Tayeng, all residents of Borguli village in the Mebo subdivision, had reportedly entered the sanctuary on a motorized boat under the guise of fishing.

They subsequently shot a sambar deer using a single-barrel gun on an isolated island within the Borguli wildlife range.

All seized items, including the hunting weapon, were handed over to the police, and an FIR was registered at the Mebo police station.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The poachers were charged under Sections 9, 27, 31, and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 25 1(B) of the Arms Act, 1959.

Expressing disappointment over the incident, the DEMWS DFO stated that stringent action would be taken against anyone involved in hunting or aiding hunting activities within the sanctuary.

She emphasized that despite continuous efforts to foster cooperation with local communities in wildlife conservation, such incidents by a few individuals undermine these efforts.

The DFO directed her field staff to intensify surveillance within and around the sanctuary to prevent future poaching incidents.

She also urged the public to report any suspicious activity to the sanctuary authorities, assuring that informants would be appropriately rewarded.