Guwahati: A renowned priest from Arunachal Pradesh, who is attending the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, has appreciated the hospitality given to him in the temple town.

Mogi Ori, who is a Donyi-Polo Kargu Gamgi priest in West Siang district, said he found heaven on earth after visiting Ayodhya.

“I think I have found heaven on earth by visiting the place,” he told PTI from Ayodhya.

He said he is attending the consecration event to propagate and promote Donyi-Poloism in other parts of the country.

Ori said three to four priests from the state are attending the event and all of them are staying with the karsevaks.

Meanwhile, preparations are on to celebrate the historic occasion in the northeastern state on Monday.

Cleanliness drives in various temples are going on and in many places, big screens have been installed to livestream the consecration ceremony.

The ruling BJP in the state is also gearing up with various programmes to mark the event.