ITANAGAR: The Supreme Court has sent notices to the Centre and Arunachal Pradesh government on a public interest litigation (PIL) that sought a probe by the central bureau of investigation (CBI) or special investigation team (SIT) into award of contracts for public works to firms owned by family members of Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

The notices to the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government were issued by a Supreme Court bench comprising chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on a plea filed by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) – Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Sena.

Notably, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu’s father Dorjee Khandu’s second wife Rinchin Drema and his nephew Tsering Tashi have been made parties in the case.

It may be mentioned here that Dorjee Khandu had died in a helicopter crash in 2011, when he was serving as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The plea claimed Rinchin Drema’s firm – Brand Eagles – has been awarded a large number of government contracts despite there being a clear conflict of interest.

“The perusal of the list of contract works settled in favour of family firms, as annexed by the Petitioners herein, shows that it was all done in arbitrary manner by selectively managing the tender in favour of the family firms, as the names of other firms was just cover up for the family firms. The other firms just lent their name to the family firm and got their commission for the same,” the plea filed by advocate Prashant Bhushan said.

The PIL further claimed that when there is evidence of government contracts being awarded only to the firms of family members of the chief minister and his close associates, then it is reasonable to draw an inference that such favour for government contract works of vast magnitude could not have been possible without direct knowledge, consent, and active support of the minister concerned.

“It is a serious cause of concern in view of so many work orders executed by few selective firms belonging to the Minister himself and his family members. This goes against the principles of good governance and transparent administration….,” the plea said.