Mechuka: For people like Ankur and many others, Mechuka is a fairytale — a place where mountains, rivers, and clouds come together to create magic.

Located about 6,000 feet above sea level in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, Mechuka Valley offers a peaceful and beautiful landscape surrounded by the Eastern Himalayas. Around 29 km north of the valley lies the McMahon Line, which separates India from Tibet.

Locally known as Menchuka, the name carries a special meaning — ‘Men’ means medicinal, ‘Chu’ means water, and ‘Kha’ means ice. True to its name, the valley offers clean air, pure water, and serene beauty.

Unlike many other hill destinations in the Northeast, Mechuka remains untouched and green. The hills, rivers, and wooden houses make it a perfect place for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

However, reaching Mechuka can be difficult. Landslides often block the road from Tato to Mechuka, causing trouble for travelers.

“The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) does its best to clear the roads whenever landslides occur, but sometimes nature is beyond our control,” said Rajesh Singh, a local travel agent.

Despite the rough journey, tourists keep visiting. Singh said, “November to January is the best time to visit. The valley looks stunning during winter. These days, visitors begin arriving in September.”

“This is my first visit to Mechuka, and I am amazed,” said Ankit Roy, a tourist from Bengaluru. “I’ve travelled to many hill stations, but this place feels like heaven.”

One of the valley’s main attractions is the 400-year-old Samten Yongcha Gompa (Old Gompa), which stands atop a hill on Mechuka’s western side. From the Gompa, visitors enjoy a beautiful view of the town and the surrounding mountains.

Other popular spots include the Mechuka Suspension Bridge, Dorjeeling village (now called Salman Point after actor Salman Khan’s visit), Yarlung Waterfalls, and Hanuman Top.

“We travelled from Dibrugarh, and it took 13 hours on bumpy roads,” said Kaushik Kashyap, a visitor

“But once we reached Mechuka, all the tiredness disappeared. The people were friendly, and the homestays felt very comfortable,” the vistor further added.

With its natural beauty, peaceful atmosphere, and warm-hearted people, Mechuka truly feels like a dream come to life — a fairytale tucked away in the mountains of Arunachal.