Guwahati: Government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has delivered the first civil Dornier-228 aircraft to Alliance Air.

Alliance Air will operate the aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh under the UDAN scheme to facilitate connectivity among the northeastern states.

Centre-run Alliance Air had in February inked a pact with government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft.

The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 comes with an AC cabin capable of day and night operations.

The HAL Do- 228 is a versatile aircraft well-suited for operations in the Northeast and has the capabilities of short take-off and landing, the ability to land and take-off from semi-prepared runways, earlier the company had said.