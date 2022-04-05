The central government has claimed that it has allocated at least six times more funds to Arunachal Pradesh to improve infrastructure along the India-China border in the frontier state.

The Centre said that the funds to Arunachal Pradesh were raised from Rs 42.87 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 249.12 in 2021-22.

This was informed by union minister of state for home – Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.

Nityanand Rai said that Rs 602.30 crore was allocated in 2021-22 under the Border Infrastructure and Management (BIM) scheme.

The BIM scheme aims to improve infrastructure in the Northeast states that share international border with China, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

While Rs 42.87 crore was allocated under the BIM for the India-China border in the Northeast in 2020-21, Rs 249.12 has been allocated in 2021-22 for it, Rai said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1126-km-long border with China.

On the other hand, Rs 50 crore was allocated under the BIM for improving infrastructures along the India-Myanmar border in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, Rs 303.18 crore was allocated in 2021-22 for infrastructure development under BIM for the India-Bangladesh border.