Arunachal Pradesh agriculture minister Tage Taki has urged the people of the state to take up farming to make the state self-sufficient in food.

The Arunachal Pradesh minister said this while addressing a gathering at the concluding function of the Longte festival at Nirjuli near Itanagar on Saturday.

The minister said that Arunachal Pradesh in recent times has become “consumer state” that depends completely on imports of essential foods.

“Our forefathers were self-reliant as they used to farm in their lands. But now, we are completely dependent on imports of foods,” Arunachal Pradesh agriculture minister Tage Taki said.

“This a matter of great concern for every people living in Arunachal Pradesh,” minister Tage Taki said.

He further urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh to take up agriculture and horticulture by using traditional methods to become self-sufficient.