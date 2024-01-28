ITANAGAR: There has been a decline in incidents of violence in the Northeast in the past nine years.

This was claimed by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu said that between 2014 and 2023, there has been a 73 percent decline in incidents of violence.

It may be mentioned here that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power in 2014 in the Centre and retained power after the 2019 elections.

“The era of neglect, violence has ended in Northeast,” said Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

He said: “The region… has witnessed 73% reduction in violent incidents from 2014-2023.”

“The peace has also paved the way for a brighter, more harmonious future for the region,” the Arunachal Pradesh CM added.