ITANAGAR: In a major push towards enhancing rural road connectivity in the state, the Centre has released Rs 22.74 crore to Arunachal Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) as grant-in-aid.

The incentive has been given in view of the state’s superlative performance in implementation of the PMGSY during 2022-’23 under set parameters.

The funds released will be used for periodic maintenance of rural roads already constructed under the PMGSY, as per the directives of the government of India.

During 2022-’23 (till December 2022), 1,096.24 kms of roads were constructed in the state, including 61 long-span bridges.

The efforts of the state government in ensuring quality construction with appropriate new technology, and fund spent on maintenance and renewal of roads were considered for the financial incentive.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu while expressing gratefulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh gave assurance that ‘the grant will be optimally and judiciously utilized.’

“Rural connectivity is a top priority of the state government and the grant would greatly help the state government in maintenance of already constructed PMGSY roads,” he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the state’s rural works department ‘for its good work, which has been recognized by the central government.’