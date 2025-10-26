Itanagar: The environmental public hearing for the proposed 1,650 MW Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project has been rescheduled by the Arunachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.

Originally slated for October 30, the hearing will now take place two days earlier, on Monday, October 28, 2025, an official confirmed on Saturday.

The venue remains the Menga Government Secondary School in the Upper Subansiri district, as announced in a circular by Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo on Friday.

The DC urged residents from the Siyum, Taliha, Payeng, Jaring, Daporijo, Gusar, and Dumporijo circles—all areas likely to be affected by the project’s construction—to attend the rescheduled hearing.

The Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (formerly known as Oju-I and Oju-II) is a major power plant planned on the Subansiri River, a tributary of the Brahmaputra.

It is a joint venture between the state government and the state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd.

The project, however, has been met with strong opposition. Those who would be impacted, along with student groups, have been protesting and demanding its cancellation.

Earlier this month, significant demonstrations were held in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and at the district headquarters in Daporijo.