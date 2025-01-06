Guwahati: The police in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh have successfully dismantled a gang responsible for multiple thefts in the Itanagar Capital Region.

The gang’s modus operandi involved targeting bank premises and parking areas, using deceptive tactics such as dropping fake currency notes to distract victims while stealing their valuables.

Their elderly appearance and temporary residency in Arunachal Pradesh had allowed them to evade suspicion until now, police said.

The police investigation, which lasted for a month, led to the arrest of three individuals.

They were identified as Chandan Gowala (57) from West Bengal, Deepak Sharma (57) from Uttar Pradesh, and Rakesh Singh (47) from West Bengal.

A motorcycle with a fake registration number, used in the crimes, was also recovered.

The theft incidents reported included the stealing of Rs 3,00,000 from a complainant’s car outside the SBI Itanagar branch on December 11, 2024, and the theft of cash from a scooter parked in the basement of V-Mart, Ganga Market, on December 9, 2024.

The police in Itanagar following the arrests, issued safety guidelines urging citizens to avoid leaving large sums of cash unattended in vehicles, stay vigilant around banks, and report suspicious activities.