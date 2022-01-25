Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 668 new COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day tally this month, an official said.

With the new cases, the Covid tally in the bordering state increased to 60,072.

The Northeastern state had recorded 462 cases on Monday, the official said.

The death toll increased to 283 after a tourist from Assam succumbed to the infection at a health facility in Tawang, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the 668 new cases, 284 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 44 in Lower Dibang Valley, 39 in Changlang and 31 each in Papumpare and Lower Subansiri

An army man, one ITBP jawan, an official of the BRO and three NDRF personnel were among the newly infected, Jampa said.

Over 30 inmates of the Central Jail here have also tested positive for the virus.