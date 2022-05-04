Guwahati: Rajiv Gandhi University’s Karate team won medals in the Khelo India Inter University, Karate Championship held at Jain University, Banglore in Karnataka.

The event was held from April 23 to May 3, 2022.

Yame Gyadi won Gold -55kg in Individual Kumite, while Sanjay Gamnu and Yaki Dignium Bronze won Bronze. Also, the Women Team Kumite won the Bronze medal which was represented by Karsang Yanga, YakiDignium, and Reyum Haji.

The team was led by Dr. Tadang Minu as the Team Mangaer and Prakash Limbu acted as the Coach of the team.

Around 4000 athletes registered in the 2nd Edition of Khelo India University Games from more than 158 universities participated in the games with the presence of top athletes of the country.

The RGU team was selected to participate in the games after Yame Gyadi had won Silver Medal in 55 kg, Yaki Dignium Bronze Medal in 68 kg category, and in the Team Kumite Miss Yaki Dignium, Karsang Yanga, and Reyum Haji had won the Bronze medal in the All India Inter University Karate Championship held at Kurukshetra, Haryana University from March 14 to March 17, 2022.

Apart from winning medals, Sanjay Gamnu and SomemRomat were also eligible as they featured in the top 8 positions as per AIU Games Rule.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of RGU congratulated the team and reiterated the commitment of RGU in upliftment of games and sports.