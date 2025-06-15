Itanagar: Incessant heavy rainfall has severely disrupted normal life across Arunachal Pradesh, triggering widespread landslides and flash floods.

The Anjaw district, bordering China and Myanmar, has been particularly hard hit, remaining cut off from the rest of the country for the past eight days due to extensive damage to a critical border route, National Highway-113.

The vital NH-113, which connects sensitive areas along the Indo-China and Indo-Myanmar borders, has been rendered unusable at the Monpani section of the Arrowa-Khupa-Hayuliang stretch.

Massive cracks and surface failure have completely severed access to remote and strategically significant regions like Kibithoo and Chaglagam.

This prolonged closure has plunged local communities, especially in Hayuliang, Hawai (the district headquarters), and surrounding villages, into a severe logistical crisis.

With vehicular movement stalled, residents are now forced to trek over a kilometer, carrying essential supplies on foot, to reach alternative transit points.

Local authorities have issued travel advisories, urging residents to avoid night travel and exercise caution. Minister for Women & Child Development and local MLA Dasanglu Pul is on the ground, supervising restoration work in coordination with NHIDCL and district officials.

A semi-permanent alternate route has been approved for future connectivity, with construction slated to begin after current restoration efforts are complete.

The Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, has issued an orange alert for 9 districts and a yellow alert for 10 districts, predicting thunderstorms with lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds at isolated places over the next 24 hours.

Tragically, nine people have lost their lives due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall at two separate locations within the state.

Road blockades caused by flash floods and mudslides have been reported from numerous interior areas, further isolating affected communities.

In East Siang district, waterlogging has obstructed the ongoing construction of the Murkongselek-Pasighat Broad Gauge railway track and 4-lane highway expansion works. Additionally, agricultural crops in Ruksin and Jampani areas have been destroyed.

Adding to the relief efforts, the Indian Air Force successfully rescued at least 14 individuals stranded in the middle of the flooded Bomjir River in Lower Dibang Valley District this morning. The rescue operation was carried out using an Mi-17 helicopter, safely airlifting the stranded individuals.