ITANAGAR: The families of missing mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh – Tapi Mra and Niku Dao – will sit on hunger strike.

The family members of the two mountaineers from Arunachal Pradesh will sit on hunger strike from November 7 onwards.

Notably, the families of both the mountaineers are already staging an indefinite sit-in demonstration at the IG Park in Itanagar.

The families of the mountaineers have been demanding the Arunachal Pradesh government to relaunch the search and rescue operations.

Earlier in October, belongings of missing mountaineers Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao were recovered from an area beyond Camp 2 of Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The recovered belongings of the two missing mountaineers were covered in a thick layer of snow.

Mount Kyarisatam in East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh is located near the India-China border.

Tapi Mra, the first mountaineer from Arunachal Pradesh to conquer Mount Everest, and his aide Niku Dao have been missing since August 17.

The duo was on an exploration mission to Mount Kyarisatam, one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

Tapi Mra had scaled Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world, on May 21, 2009.

Tapi Mra was on his fourth attempt to scale Mount Kyarisatam.

Mra belongs to the Tagin tribe from the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) on Saturday had served a 7-day ultimatum to the Arunachal Pradesh government to address the demands of the family members of missing mountaineer Tapi Mra and his associate Niku Dao.