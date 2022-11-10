ITANAGAR: The draft photo electoral roll was published in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the draft photo electoral roll, there are more female voters than male electors in Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh has 4,16,529 female voters, compared to 4,04,276 male voters.

Arunachal Pradesh has a total of 8,20,805 voters across 60 assembly constituencies in the state.

With the publication of the draft electoral roll, claims and objections will be allowed till December 8, the Arunachal Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) stated.

He added that the final roll of Arunachal Pradesh will be published on January 5.