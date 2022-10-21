ITANAGAR: A tragic incident has been reported from the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

A helicopter crash has been reported from Arunachal Pradesh.

A helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed in Arunachal Pradesh.

The chopper of the Indian Army that crashed was a Rudra advanced light helicopter (ALH).

The Indian Army helicopter crashed near Migging village in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The crash site has been identified as Singging.

The helicopter of the Indian Army crashed at 10:43am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh.

Crash site is around 25 kilometres from the Indian Army’s Tuting headquarters in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to reports, there were five personnel, including two pilots, onboard the helicopter, when it crashed.

The crash site is near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Search and rescue operations has already begun.

The ill-fated helicopter of the Indian Army took off from Lekabali in the morning of Friday and crashed at Migging (South of Tuting) in Arunachal Pradesh, a defence statement stated.

Meanwhile, joint teams of the Army and Air Force have launched a search and rescue operation, it added.

Two rescue helicopters have been tasked with scanning the crash site and locate any survivors.

On the other hand, other search and rescue teams comprising personnel from Arunachal Pradesh police, Upper Siang district officials and locals are also making their way to the crash site.

“Received very disturbing news about Indian Army’s Advanced Light Helicopter crash in Upper Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. My deepest prayers,” said union minister Kiren Rijiju.

Earlier on October 5, a Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army had crashed at Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The crash had took place near BTK waterfalls in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

One of the pilots, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured, had succumbed to his injuries.