ITANAGAR: Skater Nani Sonam of Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent the country at the 19th Asian Games, 2022.

Arunachal Pradesh Skating Association president Tayuk Sonam informed that Sonam is among the four female roller skaters selected for the Games to be held in China.

The three other skaters are Urmila Padable (Maharashtra), Aadya Aditi (Delhi) and Dhruvi Lakhotia (Karnataka).

Nani Sonam is the gold medal winner of the 60th National Roller-Skating Championship, 2022.

She missed a National Games medal by a whisker last year and finished fourth in the Games, which was held in Gujarat in October.

Arunachal Chief Minister Prema Khandu, through his tweet, congratulated Sonam on being selected to represent India at the 19th Asian Games, 2022.

Congratulations to skater Ms Nani Sonam of Arunachal Pradesh on being selected to represent India at the 19th Asian Games, 2022.



Best wishes ?#AsianGames #19thAsianGames pic.twitter.com/XXB9Uk03Uw — Pema Khandu ?????????????? (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 15, 2023