Pasighat: Three female staff members of the Pasighat Forest Range on Thursday seized five dead small birds and a telescope-fitted airgun from the Reserve Forest near the Partung entry point, south of 21 Mile in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat.

Informing the media about the seizure as part of a public awareness drive, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Neeraj Tamuk said his three-member female patrol team encountered a bird hunter this afternoon along the jungle road near Partung entry, south of 21 Mile.

“The patrolling team was stationed at a watch tower near the Partung side when they spotted the hunter. However, upon seeing the forest staff, the hunter fled, leaving behind the dead birds and the airgun,” Tamuk said.

According to Tamuk, the five birds belonged to Schedule-II species, including five wagtails and one warbling finch.

He stated that hunting such protected birds can result in a fine of Rs 25,000 or more, along with a jail term of three to seven years.

The incident occurred at 3:44 pm on Thursday, and forest officials have registered an offence against the unidentified hunter. Investigation and a manhunt are now underway, Tamuk added.

RFO Neeraj Tamuk also praised the courage and dedication of the three female forest staff, Jimbin Dini (FGD), Bompi Kamdak (Contingency), and Omem Bori (Contingency, who carried out the seizure without any weapons.

Jimbin Dini, who led the patrol team, highlighted a major challenge faced by the forest staff, “We are not provided with any arms, which is a serious hurdle when patrolling deep inside reserved forests. Encounters with dangerous hunters and poachers are not uncommon.”

She urged higher forest authorities to equip patrolling teams with firearms and vehicles to improve safety and efficiency.

Meanwhile, RFO Tamuk appealed to the residents of Pasighat and surrounding villages, especially those from Bogong Banggo, to cooperate with the forest department in efforts to curb rampant hunting and poaching of birds and wild animals.

He also warned hunting enthusiasts in and around Pasighat to avoid engaging in illegal hunting within the Pasighat Reserve Forest, which covers the Partung, Lokki, Moralali, Pillumukh, and Kemi beats, as officials have frequently reported such incidents in the past.