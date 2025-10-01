Pasighat: Along with the rest of the country, Durga Puja celebrations in Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat, East Siang district, began on Monday with great pomp and splendour.

The town took on a festive appearance, as illuminated and beautifully decorated Puja pandals attracted large numbers of devotees.

The sound of hymns filled the air from September 29 to October 2, enhancing the spiritual atmosphere.

Among the various Puja committees in Pasighat, the Durga Puja Committee-20245 at GTC Children’s Park, led by Tagom Padung, celebrated its second year with a special theme: “Say No to Drugs.”

In addition to the traditional celebrations, the GTC Durga Puja Committee raised awareness about drug addiction, addressing a growing concern among today’s youth.

The committee also organized cultural competitions open to all communities, tribes, and regions, promoting unity through festivity.

Meanwhile, Durga Puja Committees at APP Line, Raneghat, and the Balaji Mandir in the market area reported that their celebrations continued with joy and grandeur.

Across Pasighat, 12 Puja pandals have been erected, each featuring idols of Maa Durga, where devotees are actively participating in prayer and celebration.

Local MLA of Pasighat East, Tapi Darang, and State BJP President, Kaling Moyong, visited all Puja pandals and extended their greetings to the people.

MLA Darang noted that Pasighat has been celebrating Durga Puja for many years, with people of all religions taking part in the festivities.

BJP President Moyong echoed similar sentiments. He shared that he has celebrated Durga Puja since his youth, and described Pasighat as a “mini India” where people from different religions come together to celebrate festivals in harmony.

To ensure a peaceful and smooth celebration, the district administration and police tightened security measures.

Authorities regulated traffic across the town to allow safe pedestrian movement.

Additionally, Puja committees coordinated closely with the police to prevent any disturbances by anti-social elements.