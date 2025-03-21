Arunachal: MOU signed for medicinal and aromatic plant cultivation

ITANAGAR: Kirat Biotech Private Limited and Koje Janggo MAP Farmer Producer Company (FPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the cultivation, processing, and marketing of medicinal and aromatic plants in Arunachal Pradesh on March 19,2025.

It aims to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural communities in conserving and developing medicinal plant species endemic to the region.

Under this agreement, FPC members will allocate suitable land for the cultivation of selected medicinal and aromatic plants, adhering to organic farming methods that promote biodiversity conservation.

The collaboration is exclusive to medicinal plants, aromatic plants, and spices. Kirat Biotech has committed to a complete buyback arrangement, ensuring the purchase of all produce at prevailing market rates with guaranteed support pricing.

Kirat Biotech will provide technical assistance by facilitating the procurement of planting materials and training, and managing essential documentation and permits required for cultivation and sale.

Speaking on the partnership, Pramila Choudhury, Co-Founder and Director, Kirat Biotech, said, the partnership represents a significant step towards sustainable agriculture and rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Yasan Darang, Managing Director of Koje Janggo MAP FPC said that the collaboration will provide the members with a stable market for their produce.

The collaboration will encourage the adoption of organic farming practices providing benefit to the communities and the environment, Darang added.