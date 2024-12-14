Guwahati: The Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested a man for depositing counterfeit notes in a Cash Deposit Machine (CDM) of the Itanagar branch of State Bank of India (SBI).
The bank informed the police that a total of 68 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, with a value of Rs 34,000, were deposited in their CDM.
The police registered a case based on the complaint.
A police team soon visited the spot and recorded statements of eyewitness accounts and seized the fake currency notes.
Based on the statements and further investigation, the police prepared a sketch of the suspect and launched a massive manhunt.
The accused, identified as Pubia Nachi, was finally arrested by the police.