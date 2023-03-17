ITANAGAR: A weeklong exposure tour for the working journalists of Arunachal Pradesh to Dibang Valley district, was organized by the Arunachal Press Club, in collaboration with department of Information and Public Relation, concluded on Thursday.

Themed ‘Reaching out to rural villages’, the media team was led by Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists General Secretary Sonam Jelly.

Such tours are calendar events, as part of which the working journalists of the state visit different parts of the state and, at times, other states too.

The purpose of the tour was to make the journalists aware of the issues and problems being faced by the people of the district. It included an interaction with the villagers settled at the international border, during which the team learned about the issues faced by the villagers.

The tour was also aimed at highlighting the district’s tourism potential.

The team called on the recently inducted executive members of the Idu-Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS) and interacted with them.

The team gathered information about the functioning of the IMCLS and how it is deeply rooted in the local culture.

The team also visited Anini, besides Mipi valley, Dembuen valley and other villages, and interacted with aspiring local entrepreneurs, nature tour guides, and progressive farmers, and visited other culturally and historically important places of the Idu-Mishi community.

Local nature guide Joho Tayo guided the team through different parts of the district. He also informed about the increasing tourist flow in the district, following better road connectivity.

The journalists later visited Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, and the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, before returning to Itanagar.