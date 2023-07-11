Arunachal Jobs : RGU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of CRS Project Fellow (either CRS Project Fellow(Junior)-I or either CRS Project Fellow(Junior)-II) on contract basis to work under a University Grant Commission-Department of Atomic Energy (UGC-DAE) sponsored research project “Magnetically active bare metal/metal oxide nanoparticles for catalytic applications in cascade organic transformation” at Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : CRS Project Fellow(Junior)-I / CRS Project Fellow(Junior)-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I : M.Sc. in Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks.

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II :

i. M.Sc. in Chemistry (not earlier than 3 years) with a minimum of 55% marks.

ii. Valid GATE/UGC-CSIR NET-JRF/Lectureship

iii. Ph.D. registration of the student under the supervision of the PI at Rajiv Gandhi University

Emoluments :

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-I : Rs. 14000 + HRA@9%

CRS Project Fellow (Junior)-II : Rs. 31000 + HRA@9%

How to apply : Candidates may submit their application along with the recent curriculum vitae by mailing to the PI at lakhinath.saikia@rgu.ac.in on or before July 20, 2023 (Thursday).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here