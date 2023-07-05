Arunachal Jobs : RGU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research fellow/Project Fellow in the IUAC sponsored research project entitled “Influence of ion irradiated materials in flexible Triboelectric Nanogenerators” under Principal Investigator, Dr. Sayan Bayan, Department of Physics.

Name of post : Junior Research fellow/Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. degree in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks. Relaxation for reserved categories will be considered as per Government of India rules.

Also Read : 5 best activities for your kids in summer vacation

Desirable qualification: UGC-CSIR NET/GATE.

Age limit: Not more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of the application. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be considered as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship:

i) NET/GATE qualified candidate: Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty five thousand) only per month for the first two years and 28,000/- (Rupees twenty eight thousand) only.per month for the third year.

ii) Non-NET/GATE qualified candidate: Rs. 14,000/- (Rupees fourteen thousand) only per month for the first two years and 16,000/- (Rupees sixteen thousand) only per month for the third year.

Also Read : 10 coldest places of the world

How to apply : Candidates may send the filled application form supported by the copies of marksheets/certificates (with contact details, email id and mobile number) via e-mail to the Principal Investigator at sayan.bayan@rgu.ac.in.

While sending application form the subject of the email should be referred as ‘JRF position in IUAC/UGC Project’.

Last date for submission of applications is 19th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here