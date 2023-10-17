Arunachal Jobs RARI Itanagar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Research Fellow (Ayurveda) under the ongoing North East Health Care Program (NEHCP) of this Institute.
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (Ayurveda)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 35000/- per month plus HRA as per rule
Essential Qualification : BAMS degree from any recognized University
Age Limit : Age not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th October 2023 from 9:30 AM onwards in Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Itanagar, Mithun Gate, Arunachal Pradesh-791111
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with applications in prescribed format, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here