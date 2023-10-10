Arunachal Jobs RARI Itanagar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Regional Ayurveda Research Institute (RARI), Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Botany).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Botany)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: M.Sc. (Botany) Degree from any recognized university with at least 55% marks.

Desirable:

1. Specialization in Taxonomy/ Ethnobotany

2. Having previous field work experience.

3. Working knowledge in computer applications.

4. Skill of drafting and editing of scientific documents/official/technical reports etc.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview. Age relaxation will be given to SC/ ST/ Physically Handicapped/Female candidates as per GoI rules.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27.10.2023 at 10:00 AM in Regional Ayurveda Research Institute, Itanagar, Mithun Gate, Arunachal Pradesh-791111

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications along with photocopies of relevant documents and original certificates should be produced for verification on the date of walk-in interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







