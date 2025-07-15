Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh in 2025.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Food Technology. Rajiv Gandhi University (formerly Arunachal University) is the premier institution for higher education in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and has completed twenty five years of its existence. Late Smt. Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, laid the foundation stone of the university on 4th February 1984 at Rono Hills, where the present campus is located. Ever since its inception, the university has been trying to achieve excellence and fulfill the objectives as envisaged in the University Act. The University got academic recognition under section 2(f) from the University Grants Commission on 28th March, 1985 and started functioning from 1st April, 1985. It got financial recognition under section 12-B of the UGC on 25th March, 1994

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in the Department of Food Technology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.Sc. or M.Tech. Food Technology or relevant subject with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) from any University/HEI recognized by UGC/ICAR/AICTE

2. Candidates must have qualified ICAR -National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET in relevant subject.

3. Candidates who have been awarded Ph.D. Degree shall get exemption from the requirement of ICAR-National Eligibility Test (NET)/equivalent NET.

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per class to a maximum of Rs. 35000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd July 2025. Time is from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is in the Chamber of Dean, Faculty of Food Technology, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for a walk in interview on the date and time mentioned above along with the bio-data stating qualifications, experience, specialization etc

They should also bring with them originals and self-attested photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here