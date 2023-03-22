Arunachal Jobs : Rajiv Gandhi University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow / Project Fellow in the IUAC sponsored research project entitled “Influence of ion irradiated materials in flexible Triboelectric Nanogenerators” under Principal Investigator Dr. Sayan Bayan, Department of Physics.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow / Project Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. degree in Physics with a minimum of 55% marks. Relaxation for reserved categories will be considered as per Government of India rules.

Desirable qualification: UGC-CSIR NET/GATE.

Also Read : Rani Mukerji Birthday : 6 iconic ethnic looks of the brilliant actress of Bollywood

Age limit: Not more than 28 years on the last date of receipt of the application. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be considered as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship:

i) NET/GATE qualified candidate: Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty five thousand) per month.

ii) Non-NET/GATE qualified candidate: Rs. 14,000/- (Rupees fourteen thousand) per month.

How to apply: Candidates may send the filled application form supported by the copies of marksheets/certificates (with contact details, email id and mobile number) via e-mail to the Principal Investigator (sayan.bayan@rgu.ac.in).

Also Read : Chocolate soaps you can use for ultimate boost of rejuvenation and refreshment

While sending application form the subject of the email should be referred as ‘JRF position in IUAC/UGC Project.’

Last Date for submission of applications is March 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



