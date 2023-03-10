Arunachal Jobs : NIT Arunachal Pradesh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the project entitled titled “Integration of Variable Frequency Clock and Gated Clock Tree to Mitigate Power Supply Noise in Multi-core CPU” in the Dept. of Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated monthly compensation / Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA as per Norms

Essential Qualifications & Experience : BE/B.Tech in ECE/EE/CSE/EEE with Valid Gate Score and ME / M.Tech in VLSI/ Microelectronics/Nanotechnology/Power Electronics and related areas with GATE. Knowledge in VLSI design tools (Cadence, Mentor Graphics) are desirable.

Also Read : 7 looks of Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan that proves she is the Queen Khan of Style

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 15th March 2023 (Wednesday) via GOOGLE MEET from 11:00 AM. The link of GOOGLE MEET will be shared to the candidates prior to the date/time of interview.

How to apply : Candidates are advised to send a mail to alak.icas@gmail.com on or before 12th March 2023 (5.00 PM)

The email should be send with a subject “Application for JRF position in the project no. CRG/2019/006362” along with the relevant documents: CV, mark sheets, research papers (if any) and experience certificate (if any) etc. attached in a single PDF.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Hero Xoom : The Uber Stylish Bike Fit For A Ride Any Time