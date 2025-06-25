Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NERIST Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Lecturer in English. North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) is a science and technology oriented higher education institute. The institute is in Nirjuli, Itanagar, in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It came into being in 1984. It is a deemed-to-be-university, autonomous and under the Ministry of Education, Government of India (formerly MHRD) . The institute is under management of a Board of Management, comprising representatives of the Ministry of Education, GoI, the eight beneficiary states of the North Eastern region, AICTE and educationists. The state governor of Arunachal Pradesh is the de facto head of the highest body, NERIST Society, which consists of education ministers of all North Eastern States. The Board of Management is headed by the Chairman.

Name of post : Guest Lecturer in English

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.A. in English with NET/SLET/Ph.D. as per UGC Norms

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs.1500.00 per lecture and Rs. 750 per Practice

class subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000.00 per month. No other allowances will be admissible

Selection Procedure :

Applicants must report at the venue by 10:00 AM on 17/07/2025 for a walk-in-interview.

How to apply :

The candidates may email their brief CV and copies of all academic records (marks sheets, degree certificate, NET/SLET certificate, PhD notification/certificate etc.) to [email protected].

They should send it by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the 8th of July, 2025.

The shortlisted candidates must appear before the selection committee along with their CV, original

documents, self-attested photocopy of each document in support of his/her candidature as per the schedule.

Candidates who has registration as full-time PhD scholars in any University are not eligible to apply

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here