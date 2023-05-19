Arunachal Jobs : NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).
NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Middle Level Consultant (01 Post) and Enumerators (03 Posts) for handling “Tribal Development Projects ” at various Regional Offices of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.
Name of post : Middle Level Consultant
No. of posts : 1
State wise vacancies :
- Arunachal Pradesh : 1
Qualification : Graduate / post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Agribusiness, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA. MBA in Agriculture or Agribusiness or Agri-Allied may be preferred.
Experience : 1-4 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/studies
Salary : Rs.41,000 – 50,000/- PM
Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 61 years as on 1st May 2023
Name of post : Enumerator
No. of posts : 3
State wise vacancies :
- Arunachal Pradesh : 1
- Andhra Pradesh : 1
- Jharkhand : 1
Qualification : Graduate from any Recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA
Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies.
Salary : Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- PM
Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 50 years as on 1st May 2023
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Links as given below on or before 30th May 2023
- Middle Level Consultant : https://forms.office.com/r/qyxX9z9pqv
- Enumerator : https://forms.office.com/r/ipzB9JGErJ
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here