Arunachal Jobs : NABCONS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS).

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Middle Level Consultant (01 Post) and Enumerators (03 Posts) for handling “Tribal Development Projects ” at various Regional Offices of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Name of post : Middle Level Consultant

No. of posts : 1

State wise vacancies :

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Qualification : Graduate / post-graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Agribusiness, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA. MBA in Agriculture or Agribusiness or Agri-Allied may be preferred.

Experience : 1-4 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/studies

Salary : Rs.41,000 – 50,000/- PM

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 61 years as on 1st May 2023

Name of post : Enumerator

No. of posts : 3

State wise vacancies :

Arunachal Pradesh : 1

Andhra Pradesh : 1

Jharkhand : 1

Qualification : Graduate from any Recognized University with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : 1-2 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects/ studies.

Salary : Rs. 20,000 – 25,000/- PM

Age Limit : Minimum 24 years and Maximum 50 years as on 1st May 2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the Google Form Links as given below on or before 30th May 2023

Middle Level Consultant : https://forms.office.com/r/qyxX9z9pqv

Enumerator : https://forms.office.com/r/ipzB9JGErJ

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here