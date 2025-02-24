Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in KV Tezu Arunachal Pradesh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Tezu Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is an autonomous body running under the ministry of Human Resources and Development, the Govt. of India. Its prime mission is to develop spirit of national integration and create a sense of Indianess among children. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu came into being in 1984 by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (Education) to cater education to the children of the personnel of different wings like Defence, Banks, Post Office, State Government etc. Since its inception, KV Tezu has been one of the best institutions providing education for all round development of the students. Students come to this institute from every nook of the District Lohit. Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu is endowed with every possible modern facility. The vast area, surrounded with green forest, well built infrastructure, concrete wall all-round, dedicated teachers and inquisitive students, not only appeal but also spellbound the visitors. KV Tezu is a civil sector Vidyalaya and there is a committee to look after the smooth functioning of the Vidyalaya. By the virtue of the post Hon’ble Deputy Commissioner of Lohit District is the Chairman of the Vidyalaya Management Committee. Hon’ble Deputy Commissioner, KVS, RO Tinsukia Region, Assam looks after its day to day affairs and administration.

Name of posts :

Post Graduate Teachers (Economics/ Physics/ Biology/ Geography) Trained Graduate Teachers (English / Maths) Computer Instructor Nurse Special Educator Primary Teachers Pre-Primary Teachers

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3rd March 2025 from 8 AM onwards. The venue in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu, Lohit, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Candidates must bring duly filled application form, passport size photographs and testimonials in original with 1 set of self-attested photocopies

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

