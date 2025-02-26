Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2 Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) No 2 Itanagar Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Name of posts :

PRTs (Primary Teacher) PRT Music Balvatika Teacher. Art & Craft Teacher Counselor Nurse Special Educator Computer Instructor (Primary & secondary) PGT (Computer Science) PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Hindi & English) TGT (Hindi, English, Science, Social studies, Sanskrit & Mathematics) Yoga Instructor Sports Coach

Eligibility Criteria :

PRTs (Primary Teacher) :

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent & certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years.

b) For the post of PRT the candidate should posses two years diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

c) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-I-V(CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

d) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

PRT Music : Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent and Bachelor Degree in Music or equivalent from a recognized University

Balvatika Teacher :

(i) Senior secondary Class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks

And

(ii) Diploma in Nursery teacher Education/Pre School Education/Early childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.ED (Nursery) from NCTE recognized Institution

Art & Craft Teacher :

Five Years’ recognized Diploma in drawing and Painting/Sculpture/ Graphic Art. OR Equivalent recognized Degree Working knowledge of Hindi & English

Counselor : BA/BSc (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counselling.

Nurse : Degree/Diploma in Nursing from recognized Institution

Special Educator : Qualification as prescribed by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) for Special Educator is to be followed for engaging special educator on contractual basis

Computer Instructor (Primary & secondary) :

B.E /B Tech (Computer Science) / B C A / M C A / M.Sc (Computer Science) / M.Sc.(Electronics with Computer Science component) / M.Sc (IT) / B.Sc. (Computer Science)

OR

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university/ institute.

OR

Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / ‘O’ level from DOEACC.

OR

Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEACC.

PGT (Computer Science) :

At-least 50%marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech (Computer Science / Information Technology) from a recognized University or an equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university recognized by the Government of India.

OR

B.E or B.Tech (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from any recognized University

OR

M.Sc. (Computer Science)/Master in Computer Application or Equivalent from a recognized University.

OR

B.Sc. (Computer Science)/ BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University.

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University.

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject.

OR

‘C’ Level from ‘DOEACC’, Ministry of Information and Communication Technology.

PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Hindi & English) :

a) Two years integrated postgraduate course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject or Master’s Degree in the subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized university.

b) B.Ed or equivalent from Recognized University (Not essential for PGT Comp. Sc.)

c) Proficiency in Hindi & English

TGT (Hindi, English, Science, Social studies, Sanskrit & Mathematics) :

a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% in aggregate

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in

aggregate.

b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a Recognized University.

c)Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test(CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE

d) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi & English medium

Yoga Instructor :

Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University One year training in Yoga from recognized Institution

Sports Coach : SAI Coaches, NIS/ B. P. Ed/ M. P. Ed/ Diploma or Participation at National/ State level with good track records. Basic Qualification from recognized University / Institute.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews on 2nd March 2025 and 3rd March 2025. Reporting time at venue in between 8.00A.M. TO 09.30 AM. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 Itanagar, Opp. Itanagar Municipal Corporation, Near Chimpu, Post – R.K. Mission, Dist – Papumpare, PIN – 791111

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here