Applications are invited for recruitment of various legal positions or jobs in GHC Itanagar Permanent Bench Arunachal Pradesh.

Gauhati High Court (GHC) Itanagar Permanent Bench Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Grade-III of Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service. The Gauhati High Court (Establishment of a Permanent Bench at Itanagar) order, 2000 came altogether into force on the 12th day of August, 2000. On this auspicious day the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India, Dr. A.S. Anand was pleased to inaugurate the Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court at Naharlagun (located in a picturesque location about 13Kms. From the Capital town, Itanagar and 12Kms. away from the Banderdewa Check Post between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) in presence of His Excellency Shri Arvind Dave, Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Mukut Mithi, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Hon’ble Mr. Justice S.N. Phukan of the Supreme Court of India, who subsequently inaugurated the Itanagar High Court Bar and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Brijesh Kumar, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court (later on elevated as a Judges of the Supreme Court) and his Lordship’s companion Judges as well as other eminent dignitaries present there to mark the occasion in a befitting manner. Indeed the 12th day of August, 2000 was a red-letter day altogether in the history of Arunachal Pradesh so far as the functioning of the Highest Judiciary in the State with a population of ten lakh people was concerned.

Name of post : Grade-III of Arunachal Pradesh Judicial Service

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : Must be a holder of degree in law granted by a recognized University established by law in India

Scale of Pay : Rs. 77840 – 136520 per month. Plus other allowances also as admissible under the Rules

Age Limit : Must not have completed, as on the last date fixed for receipt of applications 38 years of age in the case of candidates belonging to Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes and 35 years of age in the case of other

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of online application starts from 12/03/2025 (3 PM)

Last date for submission of online application 27/03/2025 (5 PM)

Application Fees :

APST Candidates : Rs.500/-

Others : Rs.1000/-

Last date for payment of fees is 02/04/2025 (till bank transaction hours)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here