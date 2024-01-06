Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in APS Tenga Valley Arunachal Pradesh.

Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teachers (PRT).

Name of post : TGT- Maths, Science

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Qualification as per CBSE BY LAWS

ii) Post Graduate / Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought) with BEd

iii) Should be in possession of valid score card of Online Screening Test conducted by AWES

iv) CTET / TET qualified

Also Read : Evening snacks that you can quickly grab and eat from the kitchen shelves to stay immune in winter

Name of post : TGT- Computer Science

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Qualification as per CBSE BY LAWS

ii) BCA / Graduation in Computer Science / BTech in Computer Science / BSc in Computer Science / BSc with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or recognized Institutions (DOEACC) with BEd

iii) Should be in possession of valid score card of Online Screening Test conducted by AWES

iv) CTET / TET qualified

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 4

Qualification :

i) Qualification as per CBSE BY LAWS

ii) Graduate with 2 years Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) / BEd

iii) Should be in possession of valid score card of Online Screening Test conducted by AWES

iv) CTET / TET qualified

Also Read : 6 hair care tips for winter

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with attested copies of educational/ experience certificates and also along with DD of Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School Tenga Valley payable at SBI Tenga Valley.

The applications must be send by post / by hand to Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley, P.O. – Singchung, Dist.- West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, PIN-790115

Last date for submission of applications is 25th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here