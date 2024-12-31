Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or jobs in APS Tenga Valley Arunachal Pradesh.

Army Public School (APS) Tenga Valley Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers.

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

No. of posts : 6

Subject wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Science : 1

Computer Science : 1

Social Science : 1

English : 1

Hindi : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Four Years Integrated Degree Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate

OR

Post -Graduation with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year integrated B.Ed/ M.Ed.

OR

Bachelor Degree with at least 50% % marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate in one of the following:

Mathematics : Bachelor degree in Mathematics with any two of the following subjects: – Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Economics, Computer Science, Statistics

Science : Bachelor degree in science with any two of the following subjects: – Botany, Zoology, Chemistry & Physics

Computer Science : BCA or Graduation in Computer Science or BE/B.Tech (Computer Science/IT) or Graduation in any subject and A level course from DOEACC, Min of Info & Communication &

Technology, GOI

Social Science : Any two of the following: – History, Geography, Economics and Political Science of which one must be either History or Geography

English : English as a subject in all the Three years of Graduation

Hindi : Hindi as a subject in all three years of Graduation

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized university

iii) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (T??), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose

iv) Proficiency in teaching in English medium

v) Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate holding Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/ combination of subjects and in aggregate B.EI.Ed./02- Years D.El.Ed. OR In case suitable cnadidates with D.EI.Ed/ B.El.Ed./ qualification are not available, candidate with B.Ed. or Integrated B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as when NCTE approves any institute to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement of the course whichever is later. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/ Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/ State Govts in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose. Proficiency in teaching in English medium Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format from the website https://apstengavalley.org/ along with relevant documents and a Demand Draft amounting to Rupees 250/- (Rupees Two hundred Fifty only) in favor of Army Public School Tenga Valley, payable at SBI Tenga Valley

The applications must reach the Principal, Army Public School, Tenga Valley, P.O. : Singchung Dist – West Kameng Arunachal Pradesh – 790115.

Last date for receipt of applications is 20th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here