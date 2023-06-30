Arunachal Jobs : Apply online for 54 vacancies in Rajiv Gandhi University

Applications are invited for 54 vacant positions in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 54 vacant positions of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors.

Name of posts :

Professor

Associate Professor

Assistant Professor

No. of posts :

Professor : 26

Associate Professor : 20

Assistant Professor : 8

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC Regulations on Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges

How to apply : Candidates can apply online only by visiting the CU-UGC Chayan Recruitment Portal at https://curec.samarth.ac.in/

Applicants are to submit one set of Hard Copies of online application form, payment receipt along with all self-attested testimonials, certificates / educational qualifications and all supporting documents should reach to “The Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh, Arunachal Pradesh – 791112” in sealed envelope on or before the due date. All the documents should be clearly/ legibly printed on A4 size paper, properly paginated and should be spiral-binded in chronological order. The envelope containing the application form and the supporting documents should be super-scribed “Application for the post of ….. (name of the post, Department), Advt. No. Estt./Teach-142/Advt./2023 (Vol-IV)”.

Start Date of Registration on UGC CU-Chayan Portal : 30/06/2023

Start Date of submission of Online Application Form : 05/07/2023

Last Date for submission of online Application form, Application Fee payment : 27/07/2023 up to 5:00 pm

Hard copies of Application form along with all supporting documents may be sent on or before 10/08/2023

Application Fees :

General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 2,000/-

SC / ST : Rs. 500/-

PwBD : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here