Arunachal Jobs : Apply for 32 Assistant Professor vacancies in NERIST

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 32 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various disciplines.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 32

Department wise vacancies :

Agricultural Engineering : 3

Civil Engineering : 4

Computer Science & Engineering : 3

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 4

Mechanical Engineering : 4

Forestry : 2

Physics : 4

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 6

HSS : 1

Qualification :

a) Engineering / Technology (As per AICTE regulation 1st March, 2019) : B.E./B.Tech./B.S. and ME./ M. Tech / M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

b) For Science and Humanities Group:

i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned / relevant / allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure or Award of M. Phil / Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET / SLET / SET.

Pay : Pay Level-10, Entry pay Rs. 57,700/-

How to apply : Candidates can submit the soft copy of their applications in the prescribed format as given in the website https://nerist.ac.in/ through email to recruitment2023@nerist.ac.in by 10th June 2023 (5 PM)

The signed hard copy of applications along with certified copies of all certificates / documents, two copies of recent passport size photographs and a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 500/- (SC / PWD candidates are exempted) in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of Director, NERIST and payable at SBI NERIST (Code No. 18744), Nirjuli, Arunachal Pradesh should reach the Registrar, NERIST, Nirjuli, PIN-791109, Arunachal Pradesh by Registered / Speed Post only.

Last date for receipt of signed hard copies of applications is 20th June 2023 ( 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here