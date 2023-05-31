ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh has been producing sportspersons from time to time who are making their mark both at the national and international arena.

This time around, promising footballer of the state, Omang Dodum, has been selected in India’s final squad for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, Thailand, 2023.

He is among the 23-member national team selected for the most prestigious football event in Asia.

India’s U-17 men’s national team head coach Bibiano Fernandes had announced the team on Tuesday where the rising soccer star of Arunachal Pradesh has found a place of pride..

The team will leave for Thailand on June 1 next.

India is scheduled to begin their campaign of the Asia Cup against Vietnam on June 17 next.

The next game is against Uzbekistan on June 20, while the crucial third encounter is against Japan on June 23 in Group D

The tournament will be played at Pathum Thani and Bangkok.

Omang is the son of former professional footballer from Arunachal Pradesh Kage Dodum and Meni Tayem Dodum of Mlorang (Meora) village in Bameng constituency in East Kameng district.

As far as local football is concerned, five teams are participating in the 7th ‘Inter-Frontier Football Tournament’, which was kicked off by ITBP Likabali SHQ DIG Vishal Anand at the ITBP parade ground at Aalo in West Siang district on Monday, in the presence of 20 Bn Commandant Tashi Namgyal and others.

The opening match ended in a tie with North East Frontier and North West Frontier scoring a goal each.

The final match is being played on Wednesday.