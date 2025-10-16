Pasighat: In a proud moment for the students, teachers, and the entire Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan (DPVN) family at Talom Rukbo Nagar, Pasighat, the Under-17 Girls’ Archery Team has secured 3rd position in the 36th National Archery Meet 2025, recently held in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

The young archers from DPVN, Ms. Nyamne Liza Perme, Ms. Aina Daisy, Tatak Ponung, and Maman Taying, showcased remarkable skill, determination, and team spirit throughout the competition. Their performance brought immense pride and glory to the institution.

VK Jha, Principal of the school, shared the news in a press release today, stating, “We are proud to announce that the Under-17 Girls’ Archery Team of Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan, Pasighat (Talom Rukbo Nagar), secured 3rd position in the Group Category at the 36th National Archery Meet 2025. The event was organized under the banner of the Vidya Bharati Sports Council and took place in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from October 12 to 15.”

The four-day-long national-level event attracted enthusiastic participation from schools across the country, all showcasing outstanding talent and sportsmanship.